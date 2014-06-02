Jun 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.36 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.24 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.16/8.24 8.20 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.26 8.23 6 MONTHS 8.31/8.36 8.34 9 MONTHS 8.32/8.37 8.35 1 YEAR 8.39/8.42 8.41 2 YEARS 8.08/8.11 8.10 3 YEARS 8.06/8.09 8.08 4 YEARS 8.07/8.10 8.09 5 YEARS 8.08/8.12 8.10 7 YEARS 8.08/8.16 8.12 10 YEARS 8.08/8.16 8.12 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)