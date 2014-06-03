Jun 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.25 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.11/8.20 8.16 2 MONTHS 8.11/8.21 8.16 3 MONTHS 8.13/8.20 8.17 6 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22 9 MONTHS 8.20/8.25 8.23 1 YEAR 8.25/8.28 8.27 2 YEARS 7.93/7.96 7.95 3 YEARS 7.91/7.95 7.93 4 YEARS 7.93/7.96 7.95 5 YEARS 7.94/7.97 7.96 7 YEARS 7.94/8.03 7.99 10 YEARS 7.94/8.03 7.99 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)