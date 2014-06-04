Jun 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.26 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.13/8.21 8.17 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.22 8.19 3 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18 6 MONTHS 8.20/8.26 8.23 9 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22 1 YEAR 8.21/8.24 8.23 2 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 3 YEARS 7.85/7.88 7.87 4 YEARS 7.85/7.88 7.87 5 YEARS 7.86/7.88 7.87 7 YEARS 7.86/7.94 7.90 10 YEARS 7.85/7.94 7.90 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)