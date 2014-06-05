Jun 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.22 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.13/8.21 8.17
2 MONTHS 8.13/8.21 8.17
3 MONTHS 8.14/8.21 8.18
6 MONTHS 8.16/8.22 8.19
9 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18
1 YEAR 8.16/8.19 8.18
2 YEARS 7.78/7.82 7.80
3 YEARS 7.75/7.78 7.77
4 YEARS 7.75/7.78 7.77
5 YEARS 7.75/7.79 7.77
7 YEARS 7.76/7.84 7.80
10 YEARS 7.76/7.84 7.80
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)