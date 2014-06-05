Jun 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.22 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.13/8.21 8.17 2 MONTHS 8.13/8.21 8.17 3 MONTHS 8.14/8.21 8.18 6 MONTHS 8.16/8.22 8.19 9 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18 1 YEAR 8.16/8.19 8.18 2 YEARS 7.78/7.82 7.80 3 YEARS 7.75/7.78 7.77 4 YEARS 7.75/7.78 7.77 5 YEARS 7.75/7.79 7.77 7 YEARS 7.76/7.84 7.80 10 YEARS 7.76/7.84 7.80 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)