Jun 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.22 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.19/8.22 8.21 2 MONTHS 8.18/8.22 8.20 3 MONTHS 8.14/8.19 8.17 6 MONTHS 8.17/8.22 8.20 9 MONTHS 8.16/8.20 8.18 1 YEAR 8.14/8.18 8.16 2 YEARS 7.77/7.80 7.79 3 YEARS 7.72/7.76 7.74 4 YEARS 7.72/7.76 7.74 5 YEARS 7.73/7.76 7.75 7 YEARS 7.73/7.81 7.77 10 YEARS 7.73/7.81 7.77 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)