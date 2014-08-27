Aug 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.19/8.24 8.22
2 MONTHS 8.24/8.28 8.26
3 MONTHS 8.27/8.31 8.29
6 MONTHS 8.36/8.40 8.38
9 MONTHS 8.44/8.49 8.47
1 YEAR 8.45/8.48 8.47
2 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14
3 YEARS 8.02/8.06 8.04
4 YEARS 8.02/8.05 8.04
5 YEARS 8.04/8.06 8.05
7 YEARS 8.03/8.11 8.07
10 YEARS 8.03/8.11 8.07
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)