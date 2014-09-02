Sep 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.41 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.24 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.21/8.28 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.31 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.35/8.41 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.43/8.49 8.46 1 YEAR 8.44/8.47 8.46 2 YEARS 8.09/8.13 8.11 3 YEARS 7.99/8.03 8.01 4 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02 5 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02 7 YEARS 8.01/8.09 8.05 10 YEARS 8.01/8.09 8.05 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)