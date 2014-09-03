Sep 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.14/8.20 8.17
2 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22
3 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27
6 MONTHS 8.37/8.39 8.38
9 MONTHS 8.45/8.48 8.47
1 YEAR 8.45/8.47 8.46
2 YEARS 8.10/8.13 8.12
3 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02
4 YEARS 8.01/8.03 8.02
5 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02
7 YEARS 8.01/8.09 8.05
10 YEARS 8.01/8.09 8.05
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
