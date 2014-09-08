Sep 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.41 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.21/8.28 8.25
2 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27
3 MONTHS 8.26/8.32 8.29
6 MONTHS 8.36/8.41 8.39
9 MONTHS 8.42/8.47 8.45
1 YEAR 8.44/8.46 8.45
2 YEARS 8.09/8.12 8.11
3 YEARS 7.98/8.01 8.00
4 YEARS 7.98/8.01 8.00
5 YEARS 7.98/8.01 8.00
7 YEARS 7.98/8.06 8.02
10 YEARS 7.98/8.06 8.02
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
