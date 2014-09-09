Sep 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24
2 MONTHS 8.22/8.29 8.26
3 MONTHS 8.26/8.33 8.30
6 MONTHS 8.37/8.42 8.40
9 MONTHS 8.44/8.49 8.47
1 YEAR 8.44/8.47 8.46
2 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13
3 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02
4 YEARS 7.99/8.02 8.01
5 YEARS 8.00/8.02 8.01
7 YEARS 7.99/8.07 8.03
10 YEARS 7.99/8.07 8.03
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)