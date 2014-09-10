Sep 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.22/8.29 8.26 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.31 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.28/8.33 8.31 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.44 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.50 8.48 1 YEAR 8.46/8.49 8.48 2 YEARS 8.13/8.16 8.15 3 YEARS 8.03/8.06 8.05 4 YEARS 8.02/8.05 8.04 5 YEARS 8.02/8.05 8.04 7 YEARS 8.03/8.11 8.07 10 YEARS 8.03/8.11 8.07 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)