Sep 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.21/8.29 8.25
2 MONTHS 8.24/8.30 8.27
3 MONTHS 8.27/8.34 8.31
6 MONTHS 8.39/8.43 8.41
9 MONTHS 8.45/8.49 8.47
1 YEAR 8.46/8.48 8.47
2 YEARS 8.12/8.14 8.13
3 YEARS 8.01/8.04 8.03
4 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02
5 YEARS 8.01/8.03 8.02
7 YEARS 8.00/8.08 8.04
10 YEARS 8.00/8.08 8.04
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
