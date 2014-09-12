Sep 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.22/8.27 8.25 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.30 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.28/8.34 8.31 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.43 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.44/8.48 8.46 1 YEAR 8.45/8.48 8.47 2 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13 3 YEARS 8.01/8.03 8.02 4 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02 5 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02 7 YEARS 8.00/8.08 8.04 10 YEARS 8.00/8.08 8.04 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)