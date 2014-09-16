Sep 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.28 8.24 2 MONTHS 8.23/8.29 8.26 3 MONTHS 8.26/8.34 8.30 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.40 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.43/8.47 8.45 1 YEAR 8.44/8.46 8.45 2 YEARS 8.08/8.10 8.09 3 YEARS 7.96/7.98 7.97 4 YEARS 7.95/7.97 7.96 5 YEARS 7.95/7.98 7.97 7 YEARS 7.95/8.03 7.99 10 YEARS 7.95/8.03 7.99 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)