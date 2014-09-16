Sep 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.20/8.28 8.24
2 MONTHS 8.23/8.29 8.26
3 MONTHS 8.26/8.34 8.30
6 MONTHS 8.36/8.40 8.38
9 MONTHS 8.43/8.47 8.45
1 YEAR 8.44/8.46 8.45
2 YEARS 8.08/8.10 8.09
3 YEARS 7.96/7.98 7.97
4 YEARS 7.95/7.97 7.96
5 YEARS 7.95/7.98 7.97
7 YEARS 7.95/8.03 7.99
10 YEARS 7.95/8.03 7.99
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
