Sep 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.19/8.26 8.23 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.26 8.23 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.30 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.40 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.42/8.46 8.44 1 YEAR 8.43/8.46 8.45 2 YEARS 8.06/8.08 8.07 3 YEARS 7.94/7.97 7.96 4 YEARS 7.92/7.96 7.94 5 YEARS 7.94/7.96 7.95 7 YEARS 7.92/8.00 7.96 10 YEARS 7.92/8.00 7.96 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)