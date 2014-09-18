Sep 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.18/8.26 8.22
2 MONTHS 8.19/8.26 8.23
3 MONTHS 8.22/8.29 8.26
6 MONTHS 8.34/8.39 8.37
9 MONTHS 8.40/8.45 8.43
1 YEAR 8.41/8.43 8.42
2 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02
3 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89
4 YEARS 7.86/7.89 7.88
5 YEARS 7.86/7.89 7.88
7 YEARS 7.86/7.94 7.90
10 YEARS 7.86/7.94 7.90
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)