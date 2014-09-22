Sep 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24
2 MONTHS 8.21/8.28 8.25
3 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27
6 MONTHS 8.35/8.39 8.37
9 MONTHS 8.40/8.44 8.42
1 YEAR 8.40/8.42 8.41
2 YEARS 7.95/7.98 7.97
3 YEARS 7.83/7.86 7.85
4 YEARS 7.80/7.83 7.82
5 YEARS 7.80/7.83 7.82
7 YEARS 7.80/7.88 7.84
10 YEARS 7.80/7.88 7.84
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
