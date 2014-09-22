Sep 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24 2 MONTHS 8.21/8.28 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.35/8.39 8.37 9 MONTHS 8.40/8.44 8.42 1 YEAR 8.40/8.42 8.41 2 YEARS 7.95/7.98 7.97 3 YEARS 7.83/7.86 7.85 4 YEARS 7.80/7.83 7.82 5 YEARS 7.80/7.83 7.82 7 YEARS 7.80/7.88 7.84 10 YEARS 7.80/7.88 7.84 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)