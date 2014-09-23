Sep 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.41 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.19/8.27 8.23 2 MONTHS 8.21/8.28 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.30 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.41 8.39 9 MONTHS 8.40/8.45 8.43 1 YEAR 8.40/8.42 8.41 2 YEARS 7.98/8.00 7.99 3 YEARS 7.86/7.88 7.87 4 YEARS 7.83/7.86 7.85 5 YEARS 7.83/7.86 7.85 7 YEARS 7.82/7.90 7.86 10 YEARS 7.82/7.90 7.86 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)