Sep 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.41 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.19/8.27 8.23
2 MONTHS 8.21/8.28 8.25
3 MONTHS 8.24/8.30 8.27
6 MONTHS 8.36/8.41 8.39
9 MONTHS 8.40/8.45 8.43
1 YEAR 8.40/8.42 8.41
2 YEARS 7.98/8.00 7.99
3 YEARS 7.86/7.88 7.87
4 YEARS 7.83/7.86 7.85
5 YEARS 7.83/7.86 7.85
7 YEARS 7.82/7.90 7.86
10 YEARS 7.82/7.90 7.86
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)