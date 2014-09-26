Sep 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.17/8.24 8.21 2 MONTHS 8.18/8.26 8.22 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.26 8.23 6 MONTHS 8.35/8.39 8.37 9 MONTHS 8.37/8.41 8.39 1 YEAR 8.38/8.40 8.39 2 YEARS 7.94/7.97 7.96 3 YEARS 7.81/7.84 7.83 4 YEARS 7.78/7.81 7.80 5 YEARS 7.78/7.80 7.79 7 YEARS 7.77/7.84 7.81 10 YEARS 7.77/7.84 7.81 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)