Sep 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.17/8.24 8.21 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22 3 MONTHS 8.21/8.26 8.24 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.39 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.40/8.43 8.42 1 YEAR 8.41/8.43 8.42 2 YEARS 7.99/8.02 8.01 3 YEARS 7.87/7.89 7.88 4 YEARS 7.84/7.86 7.85 5 YEARS 7.83/7.86 7.85 7 YEARS 7.83/7.89 7.86 10 YEARS 7.83/7.89 7.86 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)