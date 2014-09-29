Sep 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.17/8.24 8.21
2 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22
3 MONTHS 8.21/8.26 8.24
6 MONTHS 8.36/8.39 8.38
9 MONTHS 8.40/8.43 8.42
1 YEAR 8.41/8.43 8.42
2 YEARS 7.99/8.02 8.01
3 YEARS 7.87/7.89 7.88
4 YEARS 7.84/7.86 7.85
5 YEARS 7.83/7.86 7.85
7 YEARS 7.83/7.89 7.86
10 YEARS 7.83/7.89 7.86
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
