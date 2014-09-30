Sep 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.52 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22
2 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22
3 MONTHS 8.22/8.27 8.25
6 MONTHS 8.47/8.52 8.50
9 MONTHS 8.43/8.48 8.46
1 YEAR 8.45/8.47 8.46
2 YEARS 8.04/8.07 8.06
3 YEARS 7.91/7.94 7.93
4 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89
5 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89
7 YEARS 7.87/7.95 7.91
10 YEARS 7.87/7.95 7.91
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
