Sep 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.52 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22 2 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.27 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.47/8.52 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.43/8.48 8.46 1 YEAR 8.45/8.47 8.46 2 YEARS 8.04/8.07 8.06 3 YEARS 7.91/7.94 7.93 4 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 5 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 7 YEARS 7.87/7.95 7.91 10 YEARS 7.87/7.95 7.91 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)