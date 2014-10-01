Oct 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22 2 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.28 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.48/8.51 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.43/8.46 8.45 1 YEAR 8.44/8.46 8.45 2 YEARS 8.04/8.06 8.05 3 YEARS 7.90/7.92 7.91 4 YEARS 7.86/7.88 7.87 5 YEARS 7.86/7.88 7.87 7 YEARS 7.85/7.93 7.89 10 YEARS 7.85/7.93 7.89 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)