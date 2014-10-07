Oct 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.49 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20
2 MONTHS 8.17/8.24 8.21
3 MONTHS 8.20/8.26 8.23
6 MONTHS 8.45/8.49 8.47
9 MONTHS 8.40/8.44 8.42
1 YEAR 8.41/8.43 8.42
2 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02
3 YEARS 7.84/7.87 7.86
4 YEARS 7.79/7.82 7.81
5 YEARS 7.80/7.82 7.81
7 YEARS 7.79/7.87 7.83
10 YEARS 7.79/7.87 7.83
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
