Oct 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.16/8.24 8.20 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.26 8.23 6 MONTHS 8.44/8.47 8.46 9 MONTHS 8.37/8.41 8.39 1 YEAR 8.36/8.38 8.37 2 YEARS 7.95/7.98 7.97 3 YEARS 7.78/7.80 7.79 4 YEARS 7.71/7.74 7.73 5 YEARS 7.72/7.74 7.73 7 YEARS 7.71/7.79 7.75 10 YEARS 7.71/7.79 7.75 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)