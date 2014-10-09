Oct 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20
2 MONTHS 8.17/8.25 8.21
3 MONTHS 8.20/8.26 8.23
6 MONTHS 8.44/8.48 8.46
9 MONTHS 8.37/8.41 8.39
1 YEAR 8.36/8.38 8.37
2 YEARS 7.93/7.96 7.95
3 YEARS 7.76/7.79 7.78
4 YEARS 7.70/7.73 7.72
5 YEARS 7.70/7.74 7.72
7 YEARS 7.70/7.78 7.74
10 YEARS 7.70/7.78 7.74
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)