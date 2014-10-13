Oct 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.17/8.25 8.21 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24 6 MONTHS 8.41/8.44 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.34/8.36 8.35 1 YEAR 8.32/8.34 8.33 2 YEARS 7.85/7.88 7.87 3 YEARS 7.67/7.71 7.69 4 YEARS 7.60/7.63 7.62 5 YEARS 7.60/7.63 7.62 7 YEARS 7.59/7.67 7.63 10 YEARS 7.59/7.67 7.63 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)