Oct 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.17/8.25 8.21 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.27 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.44 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.29/8.33 8.31 1 YEAR 8.28/8.30 8.29 2 YEARS 7.79/7.82 7.81 3 YEARS 7.61/7.64 7.63 4 YEARS 7.56/7.60 7.58 5 YEARS 7.57/7.59 7.58 7 YEARS 7.56/7.64 7.60 10 YEARS 7.56/7.64 7.60 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)