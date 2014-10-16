Oct 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20
2 MONTHS 8.17/8.24 8.21
3 MONTHS 8.22/8.28 8.25
6 MONTHS 8.38/8.42 8.40
9 MONTHS 8.20/8.24 8.22
1 YEAR 8.17/8.20 8.19
2 YEARS 7.71/7.74 7.73
3 YEARS 7.55/7.58 7.57
4 YEARS 7.51/7.53 7.52
5 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53
7 YEARS 7.50/7.58 7.54
10 YEARS 7.50/7.58 7.54
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)