Oct 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.16/8.22 8.19 3 MONTHS 8.23/8.27 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.42 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.24/8.26 8.25 1 YEAR 8.21/8.23 8.22 2 YEARS 7.74/7.76 7.75 3 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 4 YEARS 7.54/7.56 7.55 5 YEARS 7.54/7.57 7.56 7 YEARS 7.53/7.61 7.57 10 YEARS 7.53/7.61 7.57 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)