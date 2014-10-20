Oct 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.35 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18 3 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22 6 MONTHS 8.31/8.35 8.33 9 MONTHS 8.08/8.11 8.10 1 YEAR 8.06/8.08 8.07 2 YEARS 7.59/7.62 7.61 3 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 4 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 5 YEARS 7.45/7.46 7.46 7 YEARS 7.45/7.50 7.48 10 YEARS 7.45/7.50 7.48 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)