Oct 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.35 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18
2 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18
3 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22
6 MONTHS 8.31/8.35 8.33
9 MONTHS 8.08/8.11 8.10
1 YEAR 8.06/8.08 8.07
2 YEARS 7.59/7.62 7.61
3 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48
4 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45
5 YEARS 7.45/7.46 7.46
7 YEARS 7.45/7.50 7.48
10 YEARS 7.45/7.50 7.48
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)