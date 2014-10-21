Oct 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.35 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.16/8.24 8.20 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.30 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.30/8.35 8.33 9 MONTHS 8.07/8.12 8.10 1 YEAR 8.06/8.08 8.07 2 YEARS 7.63/7.64 7.64 3 YEARS 7.51/7.55 7.53 4 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53 5 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54 7 YEARS 7.51/7.59 7.55 10 YEARS 7.51/7.59 7.55 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)