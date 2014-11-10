Nov 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.29 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.09/8.17 8.13
2 MONTHS 8.11/8.20 8.16
3 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20
6 MONTHS 8.22/8.29 8.26
9 MONTHS 8.01/8.05 8.03
1 YEAR 7.97/7.99 7.98
2 YEARS 7.53/7.55 7.54
3 YEARS 7.40/7.44 7.42
4 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39
5 YEARS 7.38/7.40 7.39
7 YEARS 7.36/7.44 7.40
10 YEARS 7.35/7.43 7.39
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)