Nov 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.29 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.09/8.17 8.13 2 MONTHS 8.11/8.20 8.16 3 MONTHS 8.16/8.23 8.20 6 MONTHS 8.22/8.29 8.26 9 MONTHS 8.01/8.05 8.03 1 YEAR 7.97/7.99 7.98 2 YEARS 7.53/7.55 7.54 3 YEARS 7.40/7.44 7.42 4 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39 5 YEARS 7.38/7.40 7.39 7 YEARS 7.36/7.44 7.40 10 YEARS 7.35/7.43 7.39 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)