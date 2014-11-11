Nov 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.27 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.09/8.17 8.13 2 MONTHS 8.11/8.16 8.14 3 MONTHS 8.18/8.22 8.20 6 MONTHS 8.24/8.27 8.26 9 MONTHS 8.04/8.08 8.06 1 YEAR 8.01/8.03 8.02 2 YEARS 7.55/7.57 7.56 3 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 4 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42 5 YEARS 7.41/7.43 7.42 7 YEARS 7.39/7.46 7.43 10 YEARS 7.38/7.46 7.42 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)