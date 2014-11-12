Nov 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.26 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.08/8.15 8.12 2 MONTHS 8.10/8.18 8.14 3 MONTHS 8.17/8.24 8.21 6 MONTHS 8.21/8.26 8.24 9 MONTHS 8.03/8.07 8.05 1 YEAR 7.99/8.01 8.00 2 YEARS 7.55/7.58 7.57 3 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 4 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40 5 YEARS 7.40/7.41 7.41 7 YEARS 7.37/7.45 7.41 10 YEARS 7.36/7.44 7.40 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)