Nov 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.26 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.08/8.15 8.12
2 MONTHS 8.10/8.18 8.14
3 MONTHS 8.17/8.24 8.21
6 MONTHS 8.21/8.26 8.24
9 MONTHS 8.03/8.07 8.05
1 YEAR 7.99/8.01 8.00
2 YEARS 7.55/7.58 7.57
3 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45
4 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40
5 YEARS 7.40/7.41 7.41
7 YEARS 7.37/7.45 7.41
10 YEARS 7.36/7.44 7.40
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)