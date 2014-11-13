Nov 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.30 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.08/8.16 8.12 2 MONTHS 8.11/8.18 8.15 3 MONTHS 8.19/8.26 8.23 6 MONTHS 8.25/8.30 8.28 9 MONTHS 8.08/8.13 8.11 1 YEAR 8.05/8.07 8.06 2 YEARS 7.61/7.63 7.62 3 YEARS 7.49/7.51 7.50 4 YEARS 7.46/7.48 7.47 5 YEARS 7.46/7.47 7.47 7 YEARS 7.44/7.51 7.48 10 YEARS 7.43/7.51 7.47 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)