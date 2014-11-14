Nov 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.31 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.08/8.15 8.12 2 MONTHS 8.10/8.17 8.14 3 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22 6 MONTHS 8.26/8.31 8.29 9 MONTHS 8.10/8.15 8.13 1 YEAR 8.06/8.08 8.07 2 YEARS 7.63/7.65 7.64 3 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 4 YEARS 7.47/7.50 7.49 5 YEARS 7.47/7.50 7.49 7 YEARS 7.45/7.53 7.49 10 YEARS 7.44/7.52 7.48 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)