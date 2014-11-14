Nov 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.31 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.08/8.15 8.12
2 MONTHS 8.10/8.17 8.14
3 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22
6 MONTHS 8.26/8.31 8.29
9 MONTHS 8.10/8.15 8.13
1 YEAR 8.06/8.08 8.07
2 YEARS 7.63/7.65 7.64
3 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52
4 YEARS 7.47/7.50 7.49
5 YEARS 7.47/7.50 7.49
7 YEARS 7.45/7.53 7.49
10 YEARS 7.44/7.52 7.48
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
For
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
