Nov 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.27 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.07/8.15 8.11 2 MONTHS 8.09/8.16 8.13 3 MONTHS 8.15/8.22 8.19 6 MONTHS 8.22/8.27 8.25 9 MONTHS 8.07/8.12 8.10 1 YEAR 8.02/8.05 8.04 2 YEARS 7.58/7.61 7.60 3 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 4 YEARS 7.43/7.45 7.44 5 YEARS 7.43/7.45 7.44 7 YEARS 7.41/7.49 7.45 10 YEARS 7.41/7.49 7.45 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)