Nov 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.24 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.07/8.15 8.11 2 MONTHS 8.09/8.17 8.13 3 MONTHS 8.14/8.21 8.18 6 MONTHS 8.19/8.24 8.22 9 MONTHS 8.02/8.08 8.05 1 YEAR 7.99/8.01 8.00 2 YEARS 7.54/7.58 7.56 3 YEARS 7.41/7.45 7.43 4 YEARS 7.37/7.41 7.39 5 YEARS 7.38/7.40 7.39 7 YEARS 7.37/7.45 7.41 10 YEARS 7.37/7.45 7.41 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)