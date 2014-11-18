Nov 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.24 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.07/8.15 8.11
2 MONTHS 8.09/8.17 8.13
3 MONTHS 8.14/8.21 8.18
6 MONTHS 8.19/8.24 8.22
9 MONTHS 8.02/8.08 8.05
1 YEAR 7.99/8.01 8.00
2 YEARS 7.54/7.58 7.56
3 YEARS 7.41/7.45 7.43
4 YEARS 7.37/7.41 7.39
5 YEARS 7.38/7.40 7.39
7 YEARS 7.37/7.45 7.41
10 YEARS 7.37/7.45 7.41
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)