Nov 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.25 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.07/8.14 8.11 2 MONTHS 8.11/8.15 8.13 3 MONTHS 8.16/8.20 8.18 6 MONTHS 8.22/8.25 8.24 9 MONTHS 8.06/8.09 8.08 1 YEAR 8.01/8.03 8.02 2 YEARS 7.56/7.58 7.57 3 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44 4 YEARS 7.39/7.42 7.41 5 YEARS 7.40/7.42 7.41 7 YEARS 7.38/7.46 7.42 10 YEARS 7.38/7.46 7.42 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)