Nov 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.25 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.07/8.14 8.11
2 MONTHS 8.11/8.15 8.13
3 MONTHS 8.16/8.20 8.18
6 MONTHS 8.22/8.25 8.24
9 MONTHS 8.06/8.09 8.08
1 YEAR 8.01/8.03 8.02
2 YEARS 7.56/7.58 7.57
3 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44
4 YEARS 7.39/7.42 7.41
5 YEARS 7.40/7.42 7.41
7 YEARS 7.38/7.46 7.42
10 YEARS 7.38/7.46 7.42
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
