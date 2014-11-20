Nov 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.21 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.06/8.14 8.10
2 MONTHS 8.07/8.15 8.11
3 MONTHS 8.11/8.17 8.14
6 MONTHS 8.16/8.21 8.19
9 MONTHS 7.99/8.04 8.02
1 YEAR 7.95/7.97 7.96
2 YEARS 7.49/7.53 7.51
3 YEARS 7.37/7.41 7.39
4 YEARS 7.34/7.38 7.36
5 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37
7 YEARS 7.33/7.41 7.37
10 YEARS 7.32/7.40 7.36
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
