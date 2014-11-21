Nov 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.20 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.13 8.09 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.13 8.10 3 MONTHS 8.13/8.17 8.15 6 MONTHS 8.17/8.20 8.19 9 MONTHS 8.01/8.03 8.02 1 YEAR 7.94/7.97 7.96 2 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53 3 YEARS 7.37/7.41 7.39 4 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 5 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37 7 YEARS 7.33/7.41 7.37 10 YEARS 7.33/7.41 7.37 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)