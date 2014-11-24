Nov 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.15 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.05/8.13 8.09
2 MONTHS 8.05/8.13 8.09
3 MONTHS 8.09/8.15 8.12
6 MONTHS 8.10/8.15 8.13
9 MONTHS 7.93/7.99 7.96
1 YEAR 7.89/7.90 7.90
2 YEARS 7.43/7.45 7.44
3 YEARS 7.29/7.33 7.31
4 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29
5 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30
7 YEARS 7.28/7.36 7.32
10 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
