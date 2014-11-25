Nov 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.14 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.06/8.13 8.10 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.12 8.09 3 MONTHS 8.08/8.14 8.11 6 MONTHS 8.09/8.14 8.12 9 MONTHS 7.94/7.99 7.97 1 YEAR 7.88/7.90 7.89 2 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 3 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 4 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29 5 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29 7 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31 10 YEARS 7.26/7.34 7.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)