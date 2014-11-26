Nov 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.10 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.03/8.11 8.07 2 MONTHS 8.03/8.10 8.07 3 MONTHS 8.06/8.12 8.09 6 MONTHS 8.05/8.10 8.08 9 MONTHS 7.90/7.95 7.93 1 YEAR 7.85/7.87 7.86 2 YEARS 7.41/7.44 7.43 3 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 4 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 5 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 7 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28 10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)