Nov 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.10 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.03/8.11 8.07
2 MONTHS 8.03/8.10 8.07
3 MONTHS 8.06/8.12 8.09
6 MONTHS 8.05/8.10 8.08
9 MONTHS 7.90/7.95 7.93
1 YEAR 7.85/7.87 7.86
2 YEARS 7.41/7.44 7.43
3 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29
4 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26
5 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27
7 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28
10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
