Nov 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.08 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.03/8.10 8.07
2 MONTHS 8.03/8.10 8.07
3 MONTHS 8.05/8.10 8.08
6 MONTHS 8.05/8.08 8.07
9 MONTHS 7.86/7.90 7.88
1 YEAR 7.82/7.85 7.84
2 YEARS 7.39/7.41 7.40
3 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26
4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
5 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24
7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25
10 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
