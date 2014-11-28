Nov 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.00 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.03 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.02 7.99 3 MONTHS 7.97/8.04 8.01 6 MONTHS 7.96/8.00 7.98 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.84 7.82 1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 10 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)