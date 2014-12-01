Dec 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.02 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.97/8.05 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.96/8.02 7.99 3 MONTHS 7.99/8.05 8.02 6 MONTHS 7.98/8.02 8.00 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.84 7.82 1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.32/7.35 7.34 3 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 4 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 5 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17 10 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)