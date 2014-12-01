Dec 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.02 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.97/8.05 8.01
2 MONTHS 7.96/8.02 7.99
3 MONTHS 7.99/8.05 8.02
6 MONTHS 7.98/8.02 8.00
9 MONTHS 7.80/7.84 7.82
1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76
2 YEARS 7.32/7.35 7.34
3 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20
4 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17
5 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17
7 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17
10 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
