Dec 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.05 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.11/8.17 8.14
2 MONTHS 8.05/8.12 8.09
3 MONTHS 8.05/8.11 8.08
6 MONTHS 8.00/8.05 8.03
9 MONTHS 7.80/7.86 7.83
1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76
2 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31
3 YEARS 7.13/7.17 7.15
4 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12
5 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12
7 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13
10 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)