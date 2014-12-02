Dec 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.05 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.11/8.17 8.14 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.12 8.09 3 MONTHS 8.05/8.11 8.08 6 MONTHS 8.00/8.05 8.03 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.86 7.83 1 YEAR 7.75/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.29/7.32 7.31 3 YEARS 7.13/7.17 7.15 4 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13 10 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)