Dec 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.10 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.14/8.20 8.17 2 MONTHS 8.08/8.14 8.11 3 MONTHS 8.07/8.13 8.10 6 MONTHS 8.06/8.10 8.08 9 MONTHS 7.90/7.94 7.92 1 YEAR 7.84/7.86 7.85 2 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42 3 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 4 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 5 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)