Dec 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.07 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.18 8.17 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.11 8.08 3 MONTHS 8.07/8.10 8.09 6 MONTHS 8.04/8.07 8.06 9 MONTHS 7.87/7.90 7.89 1 YEAR 7.80/7.83 7.82 2 YEARS 7.37/7.39 7.38 3 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19 10 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)